Abidjan hosts third edition of Arabic Poetry Forum

Abidjan [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and as part of the initiative for poetry forums in Africa, the Republic of Ivory Coast witnessed the launch of the third edition of the Arabic Poetry Forum.

The event was organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture in collaboration with the Vision Foundation for Culture and Training in the capital, Abidjan, and featured the participation of 15 poets.

The forum was held in the conference hall in the Plateau district, in the heart of the capital, and was attended by Ali Yousef Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Ivory Coast; Rana Rizk, representative of the Lebanese embassy in Ivory Coast; Fadiga Moussa, President of Al Furqan University; Mohamed Al Amin, Vice President of the Islamic African University in Ivory Coast; and heads of Arab diplomatic missions, as well as university professors, institutes, and other figures interested in literature, science, and culture.

At the beginning of the event, Bamba Issiaka, General Coordinator of the forum, said, "We welcome you to this joyful event that has come to us from Sharjah, the capital of Arabic poetry. In this context, we extend our thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for providing support and care for the Arabic language in Ivory Coast. It is the language of science, knowledge, culture, and Islamic civilisation, and most manuscripts in Africa have been written in it."

Ali Al Nuaimi delivered a speech in which he said, "Three editions of enjoying poetry, impactful words, imagination, and metaphors in these African countries, which are rich in creative talents in literature and in various domains."

The participants delivered a series of vibrant readings, with poetic themes ranging from national, romantic, and social, to humanitarian.

The forum concluded with a speech by the General Coordinator, who praised the participation of the poets, followed by the distribution of awards and certificates to the poets and participants in the forum. (ANI/WAM)

