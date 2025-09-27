Absurd theatrics, glorification of terrorism: India slams Pakistan PM's remarks at UNGA

New York, Sep 27 In a sharp and strongly-worded response, India slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), accusing him of glorifying terrorism and distorting facts about the India-Pakistan conflict.

The rebuttal came from Petal Gahlot, First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, who delivered a powerful statement at the UNGA shortly after Sharif’s remarks.

“This Assembly witnessed absurd theatrics this morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism, which is so central to their foreign policy,” Gahlot said, pulling no punches in her response.

She highlighted India's counter-terror operations, particularly Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror hideouts in Bahawalpur and Muridke in Pakistan.

“A picture speaks a thousand words, and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime?” she said.

Responding to Shehbaz Sharif’s claims about the recent conflict between the two countries, Gahlot dismissed them as “bizarre” and misleading. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear, as till 9th May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10th May, the military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting,” she said.

She further accused Pakistan of being responsible for terrorist attacks on Indian soil and emphasized India’s right to self-defence. “The truth is that, as in the past, Pakistan is responsible for a terrorist attack on innocent civilians in India. We have exercised the right to defend our people against such actions and have brought the organizers and perpetrators to justice,” Gahlot said.

Gahlot also responded to Sharif’s claims of wanting peace with India. “The Pakistani Prime Minister has spoken about wanting peace with India. If he is indeed sincere, the pathway is clear. Pakistan must immediately shut down all terrorist camps and hand over to us the terrorists wanted in India,” she stated firmly.

Highlighting Pakistan’s internal contradictions, she added, “It is also ironic that a country which wallows in hate, bigotry, and intolerance should preach to this Assembly on matters of faith.”

The remarks were made following Sharif's address, in which he controversially credited US President Donald Trump with preventing a potential war between India and Pakistan.

