Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 9 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi City Municipality emphasised that the Estidama Pearl Rating System is a tiered evaluation system, ranging from one to five pearls. It assesses buildings based on their adherence to sustainability requirements. Government-funded projects must achieve a minimum two-pearl rating, while privately funded projects must achieve at least a one-pearl rating. Meeting these requirements is essential for obtaining a building permit.

The Sustainable Buildings Section of Abu Dhabi City Municipality reported that 304 projects in the design phase and 81 projects in the construction phase have met the Estidama sustainability standards in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs since the beginning of the year.

Regarding the key criterias a project must meet to obtain the Estidama Pearl Rating for sustainability, the Sustainable Buildings Section confirmed that the Estidama system includes both mandatory and optional credits. Fulfilling the optional credits earns points that can elevate a project's overall sustainability score and lead to a higher pearl rating.

The Estidama system encompasses several main credit categories with numerous sub-clauses. These credit categories include integrated development systems, natural systems, indoor and outdoor livability, water, energy, and building materials. For instance, within the "indoor and outdoor livability" category, the Sustainable Buildings Section focuses on ensuring good indoor air quality and adequate shading in outdoor spaces such as parking areas and walkways to enhance comfort for building occupants.

The Sustainable Buildings Section outlined its process for verifying compliance with sustainability requirements. The team begins by reviewing the initial project concept design to gather comprehensive information and understand the project's specific context. This allows them to determine the best approach for applying sustainability standards and guide the project team in selecting the most suitable credit options. The section also examines the project submission strategy to ensure that the proposed project meet the highest sustainability standards. This involves verifying specifications and materials that are related to green buildings standards, which are then included in the project specifications before the contractor is hired, ensuring their mandatory implementation during the construction phase.

The Sustainable Buildings Section clarified that many stakeholders are involved in implementing the Estidama Pearl Rating System for buildings and villas. These include all property owners, consultants, and Pearl Qualified Professionals (PQP). These specialists have been trained and assessed to ensure they can apply the system's requirements effectively within project teams. They are also responsible for submitting applications for Estidama compliance and operate under the framework established by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, which currently governs the Pearl Rating System's policies.

In relation to the positive impact of implementing the Pearl Rating System, the Sustainable Buildings Section explained that it extends the lifespan of buildings, reduces operating costs, enhances occupant comfort, and minimizes environmental impact. This is particularly important considering the construction sector's contribution of 40 percent to annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Furthermore, this system contributes to significant reductions in water and energy consumption compared to projects that have not applied the Estidama Pearl Rating System.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality highlighted the Estidama Pearl Rating System as a crucial factor in ensuring the sustainability of Abu Dhabi's building sector. Many development projects utilize the Estidama system to integrate sustainability principles into their designs, contributing to Abu Dhabi's goal of becoming a leading sustainable city.

It is worth noting that the Sustainable Buildings Section at Abu Dhabi City Municipality specializes in implementing the Estidama Pearl Rating System for buildings and villas during the design and construction phases. This system promotes green building principles and enhances occupant comfort.

The section actively encourages and assists project teams in exceeding the minimum rating of one pearl and achieving two pearls or more. It does this by helping teams select optional credits that increase a building's sustainability rating, providing additional support and guidance to projects aiming for classifications higher than the mandatory minimum, and ensuring proper implementation while assisting in the selection of sustainable materials for each project. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor