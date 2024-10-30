Abu Dhabi Crown Prince attends banquet hosted by Prime Minister of Singapore

Singapore, October 30 (ANI/WAM): Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has attended an official luncheon banquet hosted by Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, in honour of his and the accompanying delegation, during their official visit to the Republic of Singapore.

The luncheon banquet was also attended by members of the official UAE delegation accompanying the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, along with several ministers and senior officials from the government of Singapore.

During the official luncheon, both sides discussed several topics of mutual interest and explored ways to elevate UAE-Singapore relations to new levels of cooperation and strategic partnership across various sectors. (ANI/WAM)

