Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets UAE students, talent in Singapore

Singapore, October 30 (ANI/WAM): Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with UAE students currently studying at Singaporean universities and institutes, as well as a group of Emiratis training across key sectors, supporting the exchange of experiences and the development of future skills, contributing to the sustainable development of a knowledge-based, innovative national economy.

During the meeting,Khaled conveyed the greetings of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to students, emphasising the UAE leadership's commitment to supporting their wellbeing, monitoring their academic progress abroad, and providing all necessary support to foster excellence in their educational journeys.

He also highlighted that UAE Nationals studying or working abroad serve as ambassadors of their country, through embodying national values and the Emirati identity, acting as a bridge to connect the UAE with other nations worldwide.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT); Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore. (ANI/WAM)

