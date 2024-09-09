Abu Dhabi crown prince plants sapling at Rajghat, continues historic tradition

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday planted an amaltas (Cassia fistula) sapling at Rajghat, becoming the third-generation leader from the UAE's ruling family to do so.

This marks the first time in the history of Rajghat that three generations of leaders from a single nation have planted trees honouring the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, signifying the deep-rooted and growing relationship between the India and the UAE.

In the footsteps of the Mahatma for a greener planet: Continuing a historic tradition HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi planted a sapling at Rajghat today, highlighting the 🇮🇳-🇦🇪 sustainability connect and Mahatma’s universal teachings. pic.twitter.com/YJzM9gK5vm — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 9, 2024

Further, in a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokeperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "In the footsteps of the Mahatma for a greener planet: Continuing a historic tradition, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, planted a sapling at Rajghat today, highlighting the India-UAE sustainability connect and Mahatma's universal teachings."

He is the third generation leader from UAE to plant a sapling at Rajghat. Earlier former Prez Sheikh Zayed and Prez @mohamedbinzayed had planted saplings here. pic.twitter.com/ql0N5zcJcI— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 9, 2024

Jaiswal also wrote, "He is the third generation leader from the UAE to plant a sapling at Rajghat. Earlier, former Prez Sheikh Zayed and Prez @mohamedbinzayed had planted saplings here."

India and the UAE share a multifaceted relationship, of which sustainability partnership forms a key pillar. This special bond is highlighted through a unique tradition of tree planting by UAE leaders at Rajghat in New Delhi.

In 1992, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, planted an Amaltas (Cassia Fistula) sapling during his visit to India.

In 2016, his son, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the current President of UAE, continued this tradition by planting a Molshri (Mimusops Elengi) sapling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor