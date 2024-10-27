Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to begin official visit to Singapore on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 27 (ANI/WAM): Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to the Republic of Singapore on Tuesday, at the invitation of Singapore's Prime Minister.

During the visit, will meet with Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, along with senior officials and CEOs from leading Singaporean companies in fields such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and urban planning.

The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation across key sectors of mutual interest, benefitting both nations and their people. (ANI/WAM)

