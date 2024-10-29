Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week highlights importance of innovation, research in early childhood development ecosystem

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 29 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week commenced today (29 October) in Abu Dhabi.

The event kicked off with the ECD Research Convening, an interactive platform designed to inspire researchers and strengthen cooperation and innovation between them. It welcomed more than 90 researchers from the UAE, Arab region and Africa, to tackle challenges and explore opportunities to create a more representative science of early childhood development (ECD).

Sana Mohammad Suhail, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), highlighted how Abu Dhabi has led initiatives to empower children in their formative stages over the past five years. Through innovative and new approaches, the Authority has worked closely with its partners to achieve this goal.

She remarked, "From the outset, research and knowledge production have been essential pillars of our journey. When we developed Abu Dhabi's Early Childhood Development Strategy, we recognised that while researchers benefit from some remarkable enablers, they also face significant obstacles, leading to a scarcity of published scientific studies. Many of these challenges are common across the early childhood development sector, with only 3% of research coming from our region."

She continued, "The WED Movement unites top experts from around the world, aiming to develop solutions that enhance children's lives and set new trends in early childhood development in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and beyond. Together, we hope to reshape early childhood development, starting with the child and extending to the broader community. Today, we are here to advance our commitment to ensuring every child has the best start in life, beginning with an understanding of the challenges they face. We are dedicated to supporting every researcher and institution whose work aligns with our mission, recognizing the importance of fostering knowledge dissemination and research that influences decision-makers, policies, and audiences globally."

Day one also featured the ECD Innovation Day, gathering more than 30 multi-disciplinary experts to discuss key themes of building ecosystems, spotlighting startups and exploring emerging tech. During the opening words of address at ECD Innovation Day, Badr Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: "Innovation is key to shaping the economies of the future. By fostering early childhood development with a focus on local innovation and global impact, Abu Dhabi is empowering young minds with adaptability, skill, and purpose to thrive as global citizens and shape a better world."

Yousef Alhammadi, Executive Director of Knowledge and Impact at ECA, said: "We are gathering to explore transformative advancements in early childhood development. Abu Dhabi's dedication to nurturing new ideas and supporting entrepreneurial growth aligns with our vision to be a global hub for economic diversification. Creating collaborative networks among startups, investors, government bodies, and academia is vital to accelerating innovation and addressing community needs. Emerging technologies like AI, virtual reality, and gamification are revolutionizing education and healthcare, presenting new possibilities for early childhood development - such as identifying developmental delays, providing real-time health insights to parents, and creating engaging, gamified learning experiences.

He continued, "By leveraging these advancements, we aim to build a brighter future for children both locally and globally, underscoring Abu Dhabi's commitment to meaningful, lasting impact for generations to come. Think of the legacy we're creating. Just as Silicon Valley defines AI and Boston defines health tech, we want to position Abu Dhabi as the global center for early childhood development, innovation, and investment."

During his keynote 'The Importance of Innovation & Why Ecosystems Matter', Ian Hathaway, Co-Founder and General Partner of Far Out Ventures, and Co-Author of The Startup Community Way (with Brad Feld), said: "Innovation is not merely about having a great idea, it's about implementing it in a way that creates real value for society. It requires ecosystems where collaboration can thrive; and entrepreneurs are crucial to this process. Supporting these ecosystems is vital for fostering innovation, especially in areas like early childhood development, where thoughtful solutions can profoundly impact the lives of children and families."

During ECD Innovation Day, the ECA unveiled three new reports, each sharing recommendations to help address key challenges in ECD.

Sana Suhail unveiled the 2024 Early Childhood Development Megatrends Report, a comprehensive analysis of the evolving landscape. She said: "This report reflects our commitment to preparing for the future, ensuring that we address the needs of children, families, and communities in a holistic and forward-thinking way." She added, "This report highlights the interconnected nature of early childhood development. At the ECA, we focus on four pillars: health and nutrition, early care and education, family support, and child protection, and we know that no single issue can be addressed in isolation."

The report identifies seven global megatrends in ECD - Learning in Flux, Value of Time, Ageless Society, Migration and Urbanization, Tech and Humanity, Misalignment, and Beyond Resources - which highlight the significant shifts in society and transformation of learning, and emphasise the need for a holistic approach to address the rapidly evolving global landscape of ECD. To tackle these challenges, the report shares solutions that will meet the aim to create a supportive environment for children to thrive. It calls for a foresight integrated policy framework to address the interconnected nature of the megatrends, as well as flexible education systems and anticipatory support programs for parents. It also highlights the need for ethical guidelines and regulations for technology use, sustainable resource optimization and fostering community resilience through collaboration.

The WED Urban Thrive Report in partnership with Aldar Properties, the Headline Partner, and the WED Movement Innovation and Outputs Report: Building Thriving Communities Through Early Years Innovation, also provide recommendations for ECD. The WED Urban Thrive Report looks at those facing young children in urban environments, such as limited access to essential services, outdoor play areas, and safe mobility options, suggesting a strategic framework that will help cities and emirates, like Abu Dhabi, prioritise the wellbeing of their youngest residents and set a global standard for family-friendly urban development.

Meanwhile, with innovation essential to developing adaptive and effective solutions that meet the evolving needs of children and families, the WED Movement Innovation and Outputs Report looks at the key challenges in ECD in Abu Dhabi, such as limited outdoor play and nature access and a need to strengthen connections with cultural heritage. It shares key learnings about the WED innovation process, and highlights how WED aims to transform the systemic impact on young children with its focus on child-centric innovation. (ANI/WAM)

