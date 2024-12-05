Abu Dhabi Finance Week to host its biggest ever edition next week

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 5 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) is set to host its monumental third edition from December 9 to December 12, 2024.

With ADQ as the headline partner, the event is expected to gather over 20,000 leaders, experts and executives from across the financial services industry that collectively represent more than USD 42.5 trillion in assets under management.

A lineup of over 60 industry-shaping events and strategic forums, 350 thematic sessions and 600 influential speakers exploring the theme, 'Welcome to the Capital of Capital' makes this year's ADFW one of the most anticipated financial gatherings globally.

The essence of the discussions will revolve around economic, human, cultural, environmental and technological capital, which have contributed to Abu Dhabi's growing reputation as the 'Capital of Capital'.

The official opening ceremony is on December 9 in the presence of Abu Dhabi's government officials, heads of leading global investment and financial firms and other VIPs from the financial industry.

Flagship forums under ADFW's umbrella include the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum, Asset Abu Dhabi, RESOLVE 2024, Fintech Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF) will return this year.

World-renowned speakers confirmed to participate in some of the event's most important discussions include Ray Dalio , Founder & CIO Mentor, Bridgewater Associates; Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of Blackrock; Sergio Ermotti, Group CEO at UBS; Carme Artigas Brugal, Co-Chair and AI High-Level Advisory Board of United Nations; Peter Abraam, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at International Holding Company (IHC); Dhaen AlHameli, Executive Director at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Aron Landy, CEO of Brevan Howard; William E. Ford, Chairman & CEO of General Atlantic, Clare Woodman, Head of EMEA & CEO at Morgan Stanley; Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO of Alterra; David Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer of PGIM; Jane Fraser, CEO at Citigroup; Bill Huffman, Chief Executive Officer at Nuveen; Hani Kablawi, Chairman, International at BNY; Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Rajiv Jain, Chairman and CIO at GQG Partners. (ANI/WAM)

