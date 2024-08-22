Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace participates in G20 Interfaith Forum in Brazil

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 22 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace participated in the inaugural session of the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) held in Brasilia, Brazil, on August 19-22.

The forum convened under the theme "Leave No One Behind: The Well-Being of the Planet and Its People," inspired by G20 Brazil's theme of "Building a just world and a sustainable planet. It brought together a distinguished assembly of peacemakers and interfaith dialogue practitioners.

Shaikh Al Mahfouz bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, and Chair of Religion and Civil Society Commission on Artificial Intelligence, addressed the forum and emphasised the UAE's unwavering commitment to cultivating cultural diversity as a fundamental pillar of humanitarian cooperation.

Under the visionary leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has successfully transformed its international relations into avenues for dialogue, solidarity, and global initiatives promoting peace and brotherhood, he said.

He also highlighted 'The Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative' as a tangible demonstration of the UAE's dedication to addressing pressing global challenges. The initiative seeks to ensure water access for billions of people worldwide, underscoring the UAE's commitment to a sustainable and equitable future for all.

The G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritise key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society. (ANI/WAM)

