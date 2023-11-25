Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2023 to begin on November 27

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 25 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) 2023 is set to host the global Food Beverage (FB) industry from November 27-29, 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The event promises to be a showcase of innovation, taste, and business networking in the FB sector, with over 1,300 brands along with 26 international pavilions, and 260 handpicked international hosted buyers present.

Organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), ADIFE 2023 aims to highlight the great progress that the national food industry has made, as well as explore the future and international trends in this vital sector.

At ADIFE 2023, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a variety of key features that highlight the richness and diversity of the global FB industry, with an exhibition floor space covering a total of 28,465 square metres. The exhibition will offer the Hosted Buyer Lounge, a premium space for top-tier buyers and suppliers to network and form meaningful partnerships. Additionally, a free-to-attend programme at the ADIFE Talks stage will offer insights from over 30 industry speakers on critical themes such as sustainable food networks, food safety, and agriculture practices.

The Start-Up Zone at ADIFE 2023 is a dedicated area for budding entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations. This zone is designed to support young companies and help them gain a foothold in the market. Alongside this, the ADIFE Innovation Awards will celebrate the most groundbreaking products and initiatives in the FB industry, recognizing achievements in sustainable development and technological innovation.

A key highlight of ADIFE 2023 is the World Gourmet Show, which will feature Michelin-starred chefs from Europe, India, Armenia, and other global culinary innovators. This show promises to be a journey of flavours, celebrating both taste and sustainability in the culinary world. Additionally, the Pizza Hub will see top chefs from around the world compete for the title of pizza glory, offering attendees a chance to witness this exciting competition.

The Brewers Cup Championship, another notable feature of the exhibition, will focus on the art of filter coffee brewing, showcasing manual coffee brewing techniques and service excellence. Furthermore, the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition (ADDPE) will provide a unique platform dedicated to date palm fruit, highlighting the legacy and innovation within this industry. The ninth Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition will host 20 countries - including 3 newcomers - along with 79 exhibiting brands including 65 new products.

ADIFE 2023 stands as a pivotal event for business networking and discovery in the FB industry. Attendees can expect to meet market-leading suppliers, test the latest products, and stay ahead with the most recent innovations in the industry. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor