Abu Dhabi Municipality marks World Day for Safety and Health at Work

Dubai [UAE], April 29 (ANI/WAM): The Environment, Health, and Safety Department of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality celebrated the World Day for Safety and Health at Work to promote responsible behaviour and foster a culture of safety among workers at construction sites.

This initiative underscores the municipality's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest international standards in construction site safety. It involves the rigorous enforcement of laws and regulations to safeguard the well-being of workers, ensure the provision of secure work environments, protect site ecology, and prioritise community safety.

The workshop served as a platform to educate companies within the construction sector about the Abu Dhabi Emirate Occupational Health and Safety System. Participants gained insights into the systemic approach necessary for accident prevention, emphasising the implementation of comprehensive safety measures to mitigate risks.

Engaging discussions at the workshop delved into occupational health and safety requirements vital for accident prevention. Attendees explored effective strategies for managing workplace safety, striving for continual improvement in occupational health and safety practices.

Throughout the workshop, the municipality highlighted the importance of adhering to occupational health and safety recommendations and adopting global best practices. Such measures promote workers' well-being and contribute to the establishment of safer work environments, fostering overall community welfare. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor