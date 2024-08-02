Abu Dhabi Police, ADNOC Distribution launch free summer car inspection initiative

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 2 (ANI/WAM): The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police and ADNOC Distribution have launched a free inspection service for light vehicles during summer.

Inspections will be available at 12 locations across ADNOC Distribution's service and vehicle inspection centres. It covers inspections of engine oil, brake fluid, coolant, and air filters, among others.

The initiative aims to ensure the safety of drivers and road users during the summer. (ANI/WAM)

