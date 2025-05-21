Achievements of India's communication industry highlighted in Moscow

Moscow, May 21 India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar highlighted the achievements of country's communication industry in digital age while addressing the plenary session of the international conference on 'Strategic Communications' in Moscow, on Wednesday.

"Ambassador spoke about the role and importance of communication in human civilisation and how modern technologies have changed the communication. He also talked of India's communication industry in today's digital age, including recently held WAVES 2025," the Embassy of India in Russia posted on X.

The conference was organised by the Association of Consulting Companies in the sphere of Public Relations (AKOC), in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.

Ambassador Kumar also discussed the scope of further cooperation between the communication industries of the two countries, as also content creators, influencers and others involved in the strategic communications ecosystem.

The participants of the forum deliberated on how the rules and culture of communication have evolved, the value-driven agenda of today's communicators, and the specifics of managing information flows across political and ideological boundaries. The discussions also explored the growing impact of communication on business and society.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES 2025, India's first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai and a global platform for creativity and connectivity. The four-day global summit aimed at positioning India as a premier hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation.

Addressing a large gathering of artists, creators, policymakers, and investors from over 100 countries, PM Modi described WAVES as a platform with the potential to reshape global creative engagement.

"Artists, investors, innovators and policymakers from over 100 nations are in Mumbai... WAVES is not just an acronym, it is truly a wave -- of culture, connectivity, and universal connect," he said.

Citing late actor Raj Kapoor's massive popularity in Russia, PM Modi had highlighted how Indian cinema has historically played a role in boosting India's global influence.

Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India, and the development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy. Under the Strategic Partnership, several institutionalised dialogue mechanisms operate at both political and official levels to ensure regular interaction and follow-up on cooperation activities.

