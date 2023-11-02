Actor Alan Ruck crashes his truck into Pizzeria

Los Angeles, Nov 2 Actor Alan Ruck was reportedly involved in a four-vehicle collision in Hollywood that resulted in his truck crashing into a pizzeria.

The vehicular accident involving Ruck, 67, occurred around 9 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time) at Raffallo's Pizza near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news of Ruck's involvement.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the details of the crash to ‘People’ magazine, but could not identify Ruck as one of the drivers.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, ambulances were called to the scene in Hollywood after the collision. They confirmed a 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were involved.

As per ‘People’, authorities said there were no significant injuries in the crash, aside from one 40-year-old woman complaining of pain to her arms. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department also told NBC Los Angeles that a 32-year-old man was transported to a hospital after the crash. The extent of his injuries, as well as his role in the accident, were unclear.

NBC Los Angeles obtained security camera video that captured the accident, revealing a Rivian R1T electric pickup striking one car from behind before making a right at an intersection and colliding into another vehicle.

The first car that was struck also collided with another vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn at the light. Ruck, for his part, reportedly remained at the scene after the collision, as per TMZ.

Speaking to ‘People’, the Los Angeles Police Departmentspokesperson did not confirm whether a sobriety check occurred, as the official police report is still pending.

Ruck has acted in dozens of television and film productions over his 40-year career, including ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off’ and ‘Spin City’. He earned a 2023 Emmy nomination earlier this year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Connor Roy on ‘Succession’.

