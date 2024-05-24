AD Ports Group launches Maritime Sustainability Research Centre

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 24 (ANI/WAM): AD Ports Group, a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics and industry, today launched The Maritime Sustainability Research Centre, Abu Dhabi (MSRCAD), a non-profit agency dedicated to joint industry-government academia research, with a focus on sustainability and innovation.

The Maritime Sustainability Research Centre, launched at an event attended by leading government and maritime industry representatives, will be operated and managed by Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA), the region's leading academic facility catering to mariners, under the umbrella of Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Maritime's newly launched platform bridging the gap between public and private sectors to strengthen Abu Dhabi's maritime industry.

Located within ADMA's premises, the research centre will advocate seeking funding, primarily from private sources, to enable academic institutions and start-ups to conduct applied and fundamental research. Additionally, the research centre will support graduate study programmes, offering valuable opportunities for aspiring maritime professionals.

The objectives of the research centre are multifaceted, with aims to disseminate knowledge among partners and stakeholders, address short and long-term research needs, and provide research opportunities for graduate students. Areas of focus include Marine Environment & Sustainability, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Maritime Cyber Security, Big Data, and Maritime Policies & Laws.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Acting Chief Sustainability Officer, AD Ports Group, said, " AD Ports Group is committed to supporting initiatives that further our sustainability targets. This collaboration between Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to establish a centre dedicated to advancing research, particularly in environmental sustainability, resonates deeply with our organisational ethos, and reflects our commitment to advancing development within the maritime industry, laying the foundation for a sustainable future."

"Abu Dhabi recently jumped 10 places to reach number 22 in the Leading Maritime Cities of the world, the launch of the Maritime Sustainability Research Centre Abu Dhabi is another step towards raising Abu Dhabi's standing as a maritime hub on the global stage."

Dr Yasser Al Wahedi, President of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, said," Cultivating maritime talent and spearheading innovation is paramount within Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy. We already have a track record in extensive and pioneering research into sustainable advancements, and this research centre, in partnership with Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi underlines our commitment to sustainable solutions, with the potential to benefit both the maritime industry and the global community, building a brighter future for all."

Investing in research and development is vital for the advancement of nations, and the MSRCAD is poised to play a pivotal role in propelling the UAE forward on its path to prosperity.

According to data from the OECD and the World Bank, leading economies worldwide allocate at least 1 per cent of their GDP to research and development, underscoring the importance of such initiatives in driving innovation and economic growth.

Operating akin to a funding agency, the MSRCAD will release calls for proposals, inviting researchers across the UAE to submit project proposals in specific fields. This open invitation encourages collaboration and ensures that the Centre remains at the forefront of cutting-edge research in the maritime industry. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor