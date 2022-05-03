Adani Enterprises' consolidated EBIDTA increased 45% to Rs 4,726 cr in FY22

Ahmedabad, May 3 Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, on Tuesday announced its results for the financial year and quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The financial highlights FY22 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis:

AEL's total income increased by 75 per cent to Rs 70,433 crore on account of significant increase in prices in IRM segment.

Its EBIDTA increased by 45 per cent to Rs 4,726 crore post consolidation of Mumbai Airport w.e.f. Q2 FY22 and higher margins in IRM business.

Attributable PAT from established businesses increased by 74 per cent to Rs 2,038 crore on account of higher EBIDTA in the IRM segment. Its overall attributable PAT stood at Rs 777 crore.

The financial highlights of Q4 FY22 on a YoY basis:

AEL'a total income increased by 84 per cent to Rs 25,142 crore on account of improved realisation on the back of higher prices in the IRM segment. Its EBIDTA increased by 44 per cent to Rs 1,538 crore due to higher contribution from airports business on the back of MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd) consolidation.

Its attributable PAT increased by 30 per cent to Rs 304 crore vs Rs 234 crore on account of improved performance of both developing and established business.

"AEL as the most successful incubator in India continues to develop exciting new businesses which are strategically linked to the Adani portfolio of companies," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"AEL's existing businesses have strengthened their performance and we see exciting journey ahead for our new businesses like networked airport eco-systems, road and water infrastructure and green data centres. Add to this, the focus on new energy businesses and digital consumer platform, along with our ability to execute, will propel the shareholders' value. We remain confident in India's ability to become one of the fastest incubators of multi-industry unicorns," he added.

In the airports business, the company achieved financial closure for the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport project with State Bank of India for the entire debt of Rs 12,770 crore, taking Mumbai city a step closer to making it another landmark utility.

The construction work commenced at the Navi Mumbai Airport during the quarter under review.

The company also received letter of authorisation (LOA) of Rs 2,008 crore for the Kagal-Satara road project of 67 km on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis.

The concession agreement has been signed for three greenfield Ganga Expressway projects of 464 km in Uttar Pradesh on BOT basis.

With this, its total roads portfolio increased to 14 projects for construction/operation of roads aggregating to 5,000+ lane km.

In the data centre segment, AdaniConneX, a JV with EdgeConneX, has completed 85 per cent of construction of the Chennai Data Centre and construction at the Noida Data Centre will be initiated in Q1 of FY23.

In solar manufacturing, the existing capacity of 1.5 GW is being expanded to 3.5 GW, which will be completed by Q2 FY23.

With strong order book of 0.4 GW, the company will continue to focus on this segment to have sustainable growth.

Under mining services, significant ramp up in Gare Pelma III, Talabira and Kurmitar mines led to increase in production volumes by 28 per cent in Q4 FY22.

Two of the subsidiaries have been declared as successful bidders for two commercial coal mines at Bijahan, Odisha, and Gondbahera Ujheni East, Madhya Pradesh.

