Adani Group picks Google Cloud to boost digital transformation

New Delhi, March 28 The Adani Group on Monday announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud, as the company aims to move more than 250 business-critical applications to Cloud.

The strategic collaboration will tap each organisation's expertise across best-in-class infrastructure, technology, and industry solutions to modernise the Adani Group's IT operations at scale.

"The inevitability and pace of cloud adoption mandates that every business redefine its business model. This provides new challenges and new opportunities that will not only be transformational but will also require new forms of industry collaboration, said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

The first phase of the partnership is well underway, with the Adani Group making swift progress migrating its extensive IT footprint from its existing on-premises data centre and colocation facilities to Google Cloud.

Moving over 250 business-critical applications, such as its SAP HANA core, and peripheral systems to Google Cloud's infrastructure will centralise workflows, streamline operations, and enable business users to tap powerful new data capabilities for fast and accurate decision making.

"Adani's SAP migration is one of the fastest we've seen at scale and is already delivering significant value across its business. Our continued collaboration will spearhead new digital platforms that will have a transformative impact," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

The Adani Group is the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor