Adani Group, the emerging leader in ESG

New Delhi, June 7 Adani Group, Indias largest critical infrastructure developer, has released a compendium of its ESG (environmental, social and governance) performance for FY23.

The compendium states how the portfolio of the companies are emerging as the leaders by setting higher standards in ESG across all its businesses.

Adani portfolio of companies are committed to sustainable growth, capitalising on unprecedented opportunities. This growth is being shaped and influenced by the highest standards of responsibility across various aspects of its operations. The complement of outperformance and responsibility has enhanced stakeholder respect, confidence, engagement, valuations, and business sustainability.

The various recognitions by the top global ESG evaluators are the results of the group's commitment to environment, society and governance.

Business-wise key highlights:

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL)

* The group's incubating company focused on establishing diverse new businesses has pledged to grow 100 million trees by 2030 which is the largest 1t.org pledge in India so far and is among the most ambitious corporate pledges globally.

* Adani Solar won the 'Aegis Graham Bell' award in the category for innovation in manufacturing.

* Achieved IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Platinum certification for data centre facility in Chennai and solar business building in Mundra.

* MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Ltd) won the Best Sustainable Airport award at the ASSOCHAM 14th International Conference and Awards for Civil Aviation, 2023.

* Adani Airports have converted all company-owned vehicles from diesel to electric across all its operational sites.

* 44 per cent reduction in operational emissions in Adani Airports.

Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ)

* The largest port developer and operator in India has been accorded the first position in global rankings for 'Transport and Logistics' sector among the emerging markets by Moody's ESG solution.

* It has been ranked 10 out of 297 companies in 'Global Transportation and Transportation Infra sector' in S&P global corporate sustainability assessment.

* Kattupalli Port and Mormugao Port received the 'Platinum Award' for 'Sustainability' and 'Environment Excellence', respectively, from Apex India Foundation during the Apex India Green Leaf Awards 2022.

* By FY25, the company targets 100 per cent renewable energy mix in the electricity consumption, along with 50 per cent reduction in energy intensity and 60 per cent reduction in emission intensity.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL)

* The largest renewable energy portfolio company in India, got certified ‘water positive' by DNV for FY23, way ahead of its FY25 target.

* Got conferred with 'Platinum Environment Award by Grow Care India' in recognition of highest level of commitment and concern in environment management.

* Won 'Leaders Award' at the Sustainability 4.0 Awards, conferred jointly by Frost and Sullivan and The Energy Research Institute (TERI) Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL)

* The largest private transmission and distribution company in India achieved a 30.04 per cent renewable power mix in its subsidiary and leading distribution company Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML).

* Targets 60 per cent share of renewable power procurement by FY27

* Already achieved 'Net Water Positive' status for 30 substations and 7 TL clusters under UNSDG 6

Adani Power Ltd (APL)

* The largest private thermal power producer in India scored 3.5/5 in FTSE ESG rating, much higher than the world utilities average score of 2.7/5.

* The Water Intensity performance of APL is 2.31 m3/MWh for FY 22-23 which is 34 per cent lower than Statuary limit for Hinterland plants (3.50 m3/MWh) and 7.6 per cent lower than stretched internal target of 2.50 m3/MWh

* APL achieved ash utilisation of 94.1 per cent

* APL gets B Score for fulfilling climate change and water security commitments from CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) for 2022.

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL)

* India's leading private player in developing City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks completed water audit completed in 58 sites of ATGL, on track to become water positive in the coming years with focus on water consumption, meters and rainwater harvesting.

* Rooftop solar capacity of 870 kW installed in 50 sites, captive solar plant is being explored in FY23-24.

* ATGL has set up Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Limited (ATEEL) for E-mobility initiative to set up EV charging stations.

* ATGL has set up 104 charging points. On track to install 4000+ EV charging points by 2024.

Ambuja Cements Ltd

* TSR (Thermal Substitution Rate) has been improved from 6.62 per cent during January '22 to March '22 to 7.34 per cent during January '23 to March '23 by maximising the usage of alternative fuels and launching of 'Geoclean'

* Commissioned 38.4 MW of WHRS (Bhattapara L1 and L2 - 13 MW, Rauri - 11.4 MW and Marwar - 14 MW), 22.2 MW under commissioning at Bhatapara L1-5.3 MW, Suli 9.8 MW

* Specific electrical energy has been reduced by 1.31 per cent QoQ by taking various energy efficiency measures

Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL)

* The No. 1 edible oil company in India did successful solar power implementation at eight plants out of 23 units with plans to continue such installation across all plants in the coming years.

* Efforts towards reducing water waste with ZLD installed at 9 major plants (2900 KL per day) (ZLD ensures recovery and reuse of water)

