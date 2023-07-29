Adarsh Gourav will soon record new music after a gap of 4 years

Mumbai, July 29 BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav, who is a trained Hindustani classical vocalist, also was part of two bands -- Steepsky, a metal ore band and Oak Island, a progressive metal band -- is now set to go back to the studio to record brand new music which he will release later this year.

His musical talent is something that is more of a hidden treasure so far, and wants to reach a space where his music reaches a wider audience.

Adarsh said: "Music has been a constant in my life but acting is something I got introduced to on the way and I equally love both. I have always wanted to balance both by doing work that speaks to me and my craft in both these scenes.

"I last recorded a single in 2019, and after almost 4 years I'm now all set to go back to record some brand new music which are primarily going to be new singles. It's going to be soulful, vocal driven pieces, something I'm naturally inclined towards."

"Music, for me, is a way to express my feelings and channelise my creativity. I started my music journey through an introduction to hindustani music and got introduced to the works of some of the legends who I’m till date deeply inspired by," he added.

On the acting front, Adarsh will soon be seen in 'Guns and Gulaabs', which is a comedy crime thriller, created and directed by mavericks Raj and DK.

It is based in the 80s world of crime and violence. Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan, and TJ Bhanu will also be playing important roles in the movie.

Adarsh will also be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor