Addressing parliamentarians, President Murmu terms 2025 significant year for India-Angola ties

Luanda, Nov 10 President Droupadi Murmu on Monday highlighted that a history of anti-colonial struggle and democratic values are shared linkages between India and Angola.

Addressing the National Assembly of Angola at Luanda, President Murmu highlighted that while India is the world's largest democracy, Angola is one of Africa’s most vibrant democracies.

She termed the relationship between India and Angola as "multifaceted" and stressed that the two nations are close partners in various international forums.

"The relations between India and Angola are based on mutual trust, respect, shared values ​​and economic and social development. India provided unwavering support to the anti-colonial effort during Angola's independence struggle. Today, our relationship is multifaceted. We are close partners in various international forums and also work together under the framework of the India Africa Forum Summit," said President Murmu while addressing the Angolan parliamentarians.

Speaking on bilateral ties, the President said that trade and economic cooperation form an important pillar of our partnership. Collaboration in the energy sector continues to strengthen economic ties. She also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in emerging areas such as digital technology, defence, agriculture, and food processing.

"In order to increase cooperation in clean energy and wildlife conservation, we are working together on initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuels Alliance, and the International Big Cats Alliance. We welcome Angola's participation in these initiatives. In both our countries, parliamentary democracy is the foundation of our social structure. India is the world's largest democracy, and Angola is one of Africa's most dynamic democracies. Both are founded on the belief that every citizen's voice matters and that the purpose of governance is to serve all, not just a few," she mentioned.

Calling 2025 a significant year for India-Angola ties, President Murmu recalled Angolan President Joao Lourenco's visit to New Delhi in May and spotlighted that both countries are currently marking 40 years of establishment of diplomatic ties.

"The year 2025 has been a significant year for the relations between our two countries. In May of this year, His Excellency the President of Angola paid a successful State Visit to India. My State Visit is the first by a President of India to Angola. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Angola. Angola is also celebrating the Golden Jubilee of its independence. Both these historic occasions inspire us to further deepen and expand our bilateral relations."

The President also appreciated the significant representation of women in the Parliament of Angola. She said that with more than 39 per cent of members being women, the Angolan Parliament is an inspiring example of inclusive governance. She also spoke about the recent legislation enacted in India to improve women's participation in legislative bodies.

Extending wishes to the people of Angola on the 50th anniversary of independence, President Murmu said, "I extend my heartiest greetings to all of you on behalf of 140 crore Indians on the 50th anniversary of independence. This occasion reminds us of the courageous and ... citizens of Angola who relentlessly strived for independence, just as India did during its freedom struggle. Over the past few years, Angola has made significant progress in strengthening infrastructure and governance, and encouraging investment in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and tourism. Angola is emerging as a key player in Africa's economic growth story. We applaud Angola for this journey, which demonstrates its commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and inclusive growth."

The President said that as the world passes through a period of conflicts and uncertainties, countries of the Global South are particularly adversely affected. She reiterated India's steadfast commitment to fostering peace and development in Africa, and urged the Angolan parliamentarians to join hands as partners to realise the full potential of the India-Angola partnership.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu paid floral tribute at the memorial of Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto in Luanda. Dr Neto, the first President of Angola, remains a symbol of unity, resistance and national pride of Angola. He played a prominent role in Angola’s struggle for independence.

The President also visited the Fortaleza de Sao Miguel, the 16th-century colonial era fortress that now houses the Museum of the Armed Forces at Luanda. The museum narrates the story of Angola’s long and complex military history, including its colonial period and struggle for independence.

President Murmu is also scheduled to address the Indian community at Luanda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor