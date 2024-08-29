ADIHEX 2024 to begin 31 August with record participation

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 29 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, the 21st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2024) will take place from 31st August to 8th September 2024, at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.

A press conference held on August 28 in Abu Dhabi to announce the event's agenda was attended by Majed Ali Al Mansoori, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers Club; Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group; and Saad Al Hasani, Director of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.

Majed Ali Al Mansouri noted, "The current edition of the exhibition marks a new beginning, reflecting the achievements of the country and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in these vital sectors over two decades."

He expressed gratitude for the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasising the exhibition's role in preserving and celebrating Emirati culture and heritage.

Al Mansouri also highlighted that ADIHEX has become a significant event promoting Arab heritage and traditions, thanks to the collaboration between all supporting parties. He added that this year's edition offers an exceptional opportunity due to the strategic partnership between the Emirates Falconers' Club and ADNEC Group, aiming to innovate and enhance the event's features.

Since its launch in 2003, ADIHEX has grown substantially, with its exhibition area expanding from 6,000 square metres to over 87,000 square metres, and the number of exhibitors increasing from 40 to 1,742 companies and brands. This year's event is expected to attract visitors from 65 countries, a significant increase from the 14 countries in its first edition, with more than 600 media representatives covering the events.

Al Mansouri stated, "We aspire to present a distinctive version of the exhibition with a rich diversity of exhibitors and events, given ADNEC Group's long-standing experience in organising leading international events."

Notably, both live and online auctions will be held for elite and rare falcons. Additionally, the exhibition will launch the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition badge for falcons, qualifying them for the next rounds of the 2024/2025 UAE President's Cup season. Total prizes will amount to AED760,000, with AED190,000 allocated for the top ten places in each category.

Humaid Al Dhaheri revealed that this year's edition would see record participation, with the number of exhibiting companies rising by more than 58.5 percent compared to 2023, reaching 1,742. The total area of the exhibition has increased by 34 percent to over 87,000 square metres. Participants will include 435 national companies, representing 68 percent of exhibitors, with international companies making up the remaining 32 per cent.

Al Dhaheri emphasised that this growth reflects the efforts of ADNEC Group and the Emirates Falconers Club to ensure the event aligns with the reputation of Abu Dhabi on both regional and international levels. He added that the exhibition plays a crucial role in showcasing the UAE's rich cultural heritage, attracting industry leaders, and establishing partnerships that benefit the national economy.

Saad Al Hasani, ADIHEX Event Director, noted, "ADIHEX has continually evolved by embracing innovation while staying true to Emirati culture and heritage".

This year's edition introduces 13 new features across 11 sectors, offering visitors a richer experience. The unique auctions will celebrate the nation's traditions and wildlife, providing a platform for enthusiasts to connect with Emirati craftsmanship and culture.

The exhibition will feature 11 sectors, including Hunting, Shooting Sports Guns and Equipment; Hunting Tourism and Safari; Preservation of Culture and Heritage; Arts and Crafts; Recreational Vehicles and Motorhomes; Fishing Equipment and Marine Sports; Outdoor Leisure Vehicle and Equipment; Hunting and Camping Equipment; Veterinary Products and Services; Falconry; and Equestrian. Each sector will showcase a wide range of activities, from traditional and modern outdoor pursuits to cultural and artistic displays. (ANI/WAM)

