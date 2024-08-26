ADIHEX 2024 to highlight UAE's equestrian heritage

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 26 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, ADNEC Group is organising the 21st edition of ADIHEX from 31st August to 8th September 2024, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, blending Emirati cultural traditions with innovation across 11 sectors.

The exhibition will feature falconry, hunting, equestrian sports, veterinary products, fishing, marine sports, environmental preservation, cultural heritage, arts, crafts, and technology.

Equestrianism, a key part of UAE culture, symbolises social status and survival for Bedouin tribes. The Arabian horse, known for endurance and elegance, represents Emirati heritage. Originating from the Arabian Peninsula over 4,500 years ago, these horses are celebrated for their speed and beauty, excelling in dressage, endurance, and beauty contests.

ADIHEX 2024 will showcase equestrian events, workshops, and talks. The Arabian Horses Society will offer discussions on the cultural, historical, and technological importance of Arabian horses, their role in hunting and falconry, and their connection to Abu Dhabi's history.

Zabeel Feedmill, the official sponsor, will provide insights into equine nutrition, focusing on sustainability and animal welfare.

Highlights include the Liberty Equestrian Display, interactive vaulting sessions by Dhabian Equestrian Club, and the Horse Beauty Handler's Competition. Visitors will enjoy Abdulla Al Gafari's trick riding, Knights of Oman's traditional horsemanship displays, and Fatima Alblooshi's musical ride and workshop. Mamluk Archery and Kaber Stables will present historical battle recreations, while Dhabian Equestrian Club will host pony riding and a gymkhana for people of determination. (ANI/WAM)

