ADJD conducts mock trials for Faculty of Law students at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi

Dubai [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM): The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) recently organised a mock judicial session for students from the College of Law at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, aiming to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world legal practice.

The training programmes held in Abu Dhabi Courts are part of broader efforts to improve the quality of education and training in the legal field. This aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, to promote community engagement and leadership in various sectors.

The simulated judicial session took place in a designated training courtroom, where the students took on different roles, such as judges, prosecutors, judges' assistants, and defence lawyers, to discuss and engage in various aspects of legal work.

This experience serves the purpose of bridging the gap between theoretical legal studies in universities and the practical realities of courts and prosecution offices, allowing students to apply their acquired knowledge and skills in a realistic setting. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor