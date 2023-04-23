ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival

Dubai [UAE], April 23 (/WAM): Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club (ADMSC) has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Marine for the sponsorship of the 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival (60FT dhow sailing) orgsed from April 28-May 7, 2023, on Delma Island.

Salem Al-Rumaithi, Director-General of the ADMSC, and Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, signed the agreement.

Orgsed by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festival Committee and Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the festival will feature the world's longest 60ft dhow race - running for 125km - as well as a local souq, traditional activities, competitions and handicrafts, preserving the emirate's marine heritage for future generations.

The Dalma Historical Race Festival aims to preserve the nation's identity and heritage and promote the maritime heritage of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, the festival shines a light on Dalma Island and a number of islands in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, highlighting their historical value and natural beauty. The festival has become a distinctive feature on the map of marine heritage festivals.

The traditional Dalma Festival is a heritage painting that invites the citizens of the country to reflect on the values of the past, history, civilization, development and the achievements. (/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor