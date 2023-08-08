ADNEC Services, Kenes Group partner to launch specialised conferences, exhibitions in Abu Dhabi

Dubai [UAE], August 8 (ANI/WAM): ADNEC Services, the event agency arm of ADNEC Group, has partnered with events management company Kenes Group to launch new specialised conferences and exhibitions in Abu Dhabi across multiple sectors, enhancing the emirate’s position as a leading destination for MICE events.

The agreement was signed by Ahmad Shaker, CEO of ADNEC Services, and Dan Rivlin, Executive Chair and Chief Vision Officer of Kenes Group, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

ADNEC Services, in cooperation with Kenes Group, will launch a number of specialised events in Abu Dhabi across several vital fields, as well as build partnerships with institutions to launch such events.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Signing this agreement forms part of our commitment to enhancing cooperation with global institutions specialised in the business tourism sector. The agreement will launch new specialised international conferences and exhibitions to be held in our venues in the UAE. The partnership will help strengthen ADNEC’s direct and indirect economic contributions to the national business tourism sector. We will also improve the transfer and localisation of knowledge across a number of key sectors to solidify the position of Abu Dhabi as the business tourism capital in the region.”

Dan Rivlin said, “Our collaboration with ADNEC Group is a step forward in the consolidation of an international gathering in Abu Dhabi that will bring together professionals working with guests across industries and showcase the latest technology to enhance the guest experience.

“Kenes considers ADNEC Services to be the perfect partner in terms of the value they bring and the support and expertise they can deliver. We are certain that this strategic partnership will be pivotal in helping us achieve our vision of creating the world’s largest guest tech event, which we believe will transform the guest experience across multiple industries.”

ADNEC Group plays a crucial role in driving Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification, positively supporting the evolving interests of businesses in the emirate and the UAE, while exploring new and innovative ways to showcase Abu Dhabi as a fast-growing and dynamic business and tourist destination. (ANI/WAM)

