ADSB, SIATT to equip RABDAN FA-400 with MANSUP surface-to-surface missile launcher

Paris [France], November 8 (ANI/WAM): EDGE Group entity Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) has entered into a strategic agreement with SIATT, a Brazilian specialist in smart weapons and advanced defence systems, in which EDGE holds a 50 per cent stake.

The agreement formalises the integration of the advanced MANSUP Surface-to-Surface Missile (SSM) launcher onto ADSB's RABDAN FA-400 Fast Attack vessel, equipping it with a highly precise, long-range missile system tailored for modern naval combat.

The agreement was signed by David Massey, CEO of ADSB, and Paulo Salvador, Commercial Director of SIATT, at EURONAVAL 2024 in Paris, being held until 8th November.

David Massey, CEO of ADSB, said, "Our newly launched RABDAN FA-400, which is being constructed entirely in the UAE, stands as a powerful example of our commitment to high-performance, sovereign naval solutions and exemplifies the impactful synergy within EDGE companies. By integrating SIATT's advanced MANSUP missile launcher, we are enhancing the vessel's strike capability, delivering a sophisticated and resilient platform tailored to meet the evolving demands of modern defence."

Paulo Salvador said, "This collaboration marks a pivotal expansion for SIATT into the UAE's growing defence sector. Partnering with ADSB allows us to bring SIATT's advanced missile systems to a UAE-built vessel, reinforcing our commitment to contributing to the UAE's defence ecosystem. This alliance underscores the value we place on forging strong partnerships in the region, delivering innovative, high-performance solutions tailored for the strategic needs of our partners and the UAE market, and marks an important milestone towards SIATT's international expansion."

The RABDAN FA-400, equipped with the MANSUP missile system, will be showcased at Naval Defence Exhibition & Conference (NAVDEX), which will be held in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 17-21 February 2025. (ANI/WAM)

