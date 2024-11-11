Adult dead, child injured after truck crashes into Australian kindergarten

Sydney, Nov 11 One adult is dead and one child has suffered serious injuries after a truck crashed into a kindergarten in Australia's state of Victoria on Monday, local police said.

A truck crashed into a kindergarten on Main Road in Riddells Creek, a small town some 45 km northwest of Melbourne, at around 2:20 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Victoria police.

"One adult, who is yet to be formally identified, has died at the scene," said the police.

"One child was injured and has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

The driver of the truck has also been taken to hospital for observation. Emergency services are currently in Riddells Creek following the collision.

Police said that investigations into the circumstances of the crash are underway and called for anyone with information to come forward.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor