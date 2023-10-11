Aerial Incursion from Lebanon Was False Alarm: IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari just told the Israeli public that the alarm that sounded in the north of Israel was definitely a false alarm.

There was no aerial incursion from Lebanon.

It was the result if a technical problem and that there was no security situation.

People can return to normal activities in the areas affected. (ANI/TPS)

