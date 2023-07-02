Afghan diplomat expresses concern about persistent poverty in country

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 2 : Afghan diplomat Suraya Azizi has expressed concerns about the persistent poverty in Afghanistan during a United Nations human rights meeting, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Azizi said that poverty has become a desperate reality for millions in Afghanistan, particularly over the past two years.

She also emphasized that Afghanistan continues to face one of the worst humanitarian and economic crises in the world.

"Although the world made a generous humanitarian pledge in September 2021 to support the Afghan people, that commitment is now declining drastically," she said, as per TOLO News.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid stressed the importance of continuing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. He assured that the Taliban does not interfere in the aid process and that the organizations providing aid have the independence to distribute it themselves.

"They have the independence to distribute the aid themselves and the Islamic Emirate closely monitors their activities to ensure transparency in aid distribution," he said.

Analysts suggest that the UN and other humanitarian organizations should be held accountable for their activities in Afghanistan.

An analyst in economic affairs, Azeraksh Hafizi, stated that "there have been numerous complaints about the lack of transparency in the aid process."

Hafizi emphasized the need for the UN and other aid organizations to deliver aid transparently and be accountable to the people of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, a number of Kabul residents called on aid organizations to provide job opportunities within the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor