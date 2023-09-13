Afghan drivers criticise hike in fuel price, calls on Taliban to pay attention

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 13 : Drivers in Afghanistan have criticised the hike in the price of petrol in the country's markets, claiming that it is harming their work and have therefore, urged the Taliban to pay attention to it, TOLOnews reported.

Amid the economic crisis in the nation, Mohammad Sharif, a driver lamented his plight and said, "If we find 1000 money daily, we will pay 600 for fuel for our car, 400 is no work."

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, another driver said, "The price of fuel has increased by nearly ten Afghanis; it was 67 Afghanis recently and is now 78 Afghanis."

Meanwhile, some fuel merchants claim that the majority of the country's oil is imported from the north, and that the closure of the Salang highway has caused its price to rise in the capital's markets, reported TOLOnews.

“A lot of northern oil used to be imported to Kabul, now that Salang highway is closed, the imports have decreased,” said Shafiq a fuel seller.

Afghan people have been leaving their homes because of poverty, insecurity and conflicts in the country. The country has a significant problem with food insecurity, and women, young people, and families with members who are disabled are particularly affected.

People continue to face food shortages in the country hit by a massive humanitarian crisis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor