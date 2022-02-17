Afghan Embassy in US facing financial problems, says diplomat

Kabul, Feb 17 The Afghan Embassy in Washington is struggling with financial issues, a top diplomat said, adding that if the financial problems were not resolved then the functioning of the mission "will be impossible".

Abdul Hadi Najrabi, the deputy Afghan Ambassador to the US, said the Department of State has demanded the Embassy to hand over all of its property, reports TOLO News.

"The letter we received on February 1 by the US Department of State, we were asked to accept a date to transfer the property of the embassy to the State Department," said Najrabi.

According to the diplomat, the Embassy in Washington received several letters from the incumbent Taliban government in Afghanistan over establishing ties with it.

"However, the Kabul side made demands of us but we gave a negative response because we are still representing the former government," he said.

With the fall of the former government, the Afghan diplomatic missions across the world have faced an uncertain fate.

"The Afghan diplomats have not received salaries for the past six months. They are not in contact with the capital and are living in uncertainty. This issue will also have a negative influence on Afghanistan," said Sayed Norullah Raghi, a former diplomat.

This development comes after THe New York Times had recently reported that Afghan diplomats in the US were seeking permission to remain in America after they lost their pay and faced the possibility of being deported.

