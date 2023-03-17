Afghan Geneva Mission expresses concern over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Geneva [Switzerland], March 17 : The legal adviser for the Afghstan Mission in Geneva, raised the alarm about the humtarian situation in Afghstan and accused the Taliban of obstructing aid delivery, TOLOnews reported.

He made the remarks at a UN meeting in Geneva.

"The Taliban have also forced NGOs to register and provide information which has led to the interference with the equitable delivery of humtarian aid," Afghstan's Mission in Geneva said.

During the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women was taking place, Rina Amiri, the US special representative for Afghan women and girls, tweeted, "I focused on drawing attention to the need for political solidarity & concrete support for Afghan women & girls."

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights and rights of women. Since the Taliban took control of Afghstan, the humtarian crisis in the country has deepened.

People lack basic amenities and are not allowed to speak freely.

Afghan women are staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within 10 months of Afghstan's takeover.

The UN mission in Afghstan also expressed concern about the announcement earlier, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls.

