Afghan government seeks to put more historical sites on UNESCO list

Kabul, July 29 Afghanistan's Ministry of Information and Culture has ramped up efforts to have more historical sites included to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) world heritage list, ministry spokesperson Khubaib Ghufran said Monday.

Currently, the ministry's efforts in cooperation with UNESCO are focused on Babur's Garden located southwest of the old city of capital Kabul, local media outlet TOLO news quoted Ghufran in a report.

So far, some historical sites in Afghanistan have been inscribed on the UNESCO world heritage list, including the City of Zuhak, and the City of Gholghola in the central Bamiyan province, and the Minaret of Jam in the western Ghor province, Ghufran added, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

