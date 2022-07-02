Afghan Jirga calls for national support, international recognition for administration

The first-ever 'Loya Jirga' or grand assembly of religious scholars and elders on Saturday called for national support for the Taliban-run "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" and international recognition of the administration.

"The establishment of the Islamic system in Afghanistan which is the outcome of more than four decades of sacrifices and suffering of our people has ensured justice, peace and security in the country, and deserved support and we not only support but also defend it as our religion and national obligation," said a resolution issued at the end of the three-day meeting.

The resolution also called on Afghans to renew allegiance to Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Taliban-run administration, and implementation of Sharia or Islamic laws in the country, Xinhua reported.

It also called for mutual respect and coexistence with neighbouring countries, and in the region as well as the world at large, stressing that "the Afghan soil won't be used against any country and Afghanistan also won't allow anyone to interfere in its internal affairs".

The participants also described Daesh or the rival Islamic State outfit as "insurgent, terrorist", noting cooperation with the group is against Islamic laws. The resolution said any armed opposition against the Islamic establishment is a breach of Islamic laws and regarded as rebellion.

It also supported the administration's ban on poppy plantation and drug production and its smuggling, noting that poppy cultivation, drug production and trafficking are against Islamic teaching.

The three-day gathering which opened on Thursday and concluded on Saturday was the first nationwide gathering of Islamic clerics in the country held eleven months after the re-establishment of the Taliban in the country, Xinhua reported.

Around 3,500 religious scholars and elders from across the country were invited to attend the three-day Jirga. However, women were not allowed to attend the assembly by the Taliban.

Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada also participated in the three-day religious gathering of clerics. Hibatullah attended the grand assembly Friday morning and called upon businessmen to invest in the war-torn country.

Participants of the jirga were expected to discuss a series of issues including reopening schools for girls from grade 7th to grade 12th, the type of government, the national flag, and the national anthem, but the three days long Jirga concluded without hinting at reopening schools for girls above grade six and women's right to work outside home.

However, the civil societies have strongly condemned the Jirga's decision to debar women and have called the gathering illegitimate in absence of women.

Taliban have suspended the secondary education of girls and enforced a strict form of Hijab.They also provide no opportunities for Afghan women to participate in political and public life, to fit the pattern of absolute gender segregation that is aimed at making women invisible in society.

Away from the urban areas, women and girls are not allowed to move out on the streets or travel without a male family member accompanying them.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights of women. The atrocities of the Taliban against Afghan women have been on an incessant surge since the organization seized power in Afghanistan in August last year, banning young girls and women of humanitarian rights.

( With inputs from ANI )

