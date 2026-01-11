Afghan migrants decry harsh deportations from Pakistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 11 : Deported Afghan migrants from Pakistan shared their plight as they arrived back empty-handed in large numbers in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

According to Tolo News, the Afghan migrants shared that they have left all their belongings behind and returned to Afghanistan empty-handed.

Describing the difficulties and hardships they experienced during their displacement, they expressed hopes to be provided with job opportunities for adults and educational infrastructure for their children.

As per Tolo news, a child returnee from Pakistan said, "We have come from Pakistan. I was in grade five there, and now I don't want my education to go to waste. I want to return to school."

Another returnee told Tolo News that the Pakistani officials would warn them daily of deportations, "Pakistan forcibly expelled us. Schools were closed, and officials would come to our homes daily, warning us that we would soon be deported."

As per Tolo News, currently, more than 2,500 migrants arrive at the Kabul Migrant camp daily. After registration and initial assistance, they are transferred to their respective provinces.

It said that the camp officials assure that efforts are being made to provide services to returning migrants.

Abdul Basir Siddiqi, a representative of the Ministry of Information and Culture at the Kabul migrant camp, told Tolo News, "Facilities in various sectors are available in the camp. Food is distributed free of charge, healthcare services and clinics are present, and heaters are provided inside the tents for day and night use."

Earlier, Amnesty International had expressed grave concerns in a letter to Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, about the arbitrary arrests, harassment, and forced deportation of Afghan migrants in Pakistan, according to Tolo news.

In 2025, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) published a new report on the economic situation of the Afghan people, particularly deported migrants and expressed concern that the return of 2.3 million Afghan migrants from neighbouring countries has severely affected the reconstruction process of Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

