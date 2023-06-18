Afghan officials concerned over drop in groundwater levels in Parwan province

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 18 : Officials in Afghanistan's Parwan said that groundwater levels have dropped by 15 meters over the past five years, warning that the central province will face water shortage if excessive water consumption is not prevented, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

The department of Parwan water zone stressed the need for proper plans to address the issue.

Department head Mujib Rahman Habibi said: "Groundwater levels have decreased by 15 meters compared to five years back. Groundwater levels will decrease to 20 meters if we use water the way we use now and it will be a big challenge for Parwan residents."

As per Parwan residents, unplanned wells are one of the main causes of a drop in groundwater levels. They asked the Islamic Emirate to make a better plan to address the matter.

"We call on Islamic Emirate to make an effective plan and address the problem faced by Parwan residents," said Gulam Sarwar, a Parwan resident.

"The wells which were dug in the last 10 years have dried up. It is a worrying matter," said Najibullah, another Parwan resident, as quoted by TOLO News.

As per analysts, the creation of reserves to control natural water in various parts of the country is one of the most effective solutions to prevent the water shortage crisis in Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor