Afghan, Pashtun and PoJK leaders meet Pope Francis, discuss human rights violations

Vatican City [Vatican], August 8 : In a significant move to draw international attention to human rights violations in their regions, a high-level delegation representing Afghans, Pashtuns, and Kashmiris met with Pope Francis in the Vatican City on Wednesday.

Invited by the Afghan Community in Italy, the delegation sought to brief the Pope on the ongoing situation and advocate for global support and intervention.

The delegation included notable figures such as Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, the exiled Founding Chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP); Mashriqwal Kaihan, a prominent Afghan community leader; leaders of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement; and Asif Abbas, General Secretary of the UKPNP Europe Zone, among others.

During the meeting, Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, Mashriqwal Kaihan, and other delegates highlighted the urgent need for international attention to alleviate the hardships faced by people in their troubled regions.

They expressed hope that with Pope Francis's support, their cause would gain greater visibility, leading to meaningful actions towards peace and justice.

Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri provided historical context, explaining the origins and subsequent turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the region under Pakistani occupation.

A statement issued by UKPNP said, "The leaders emphasised that Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, parts of the former princely state under Pakistani control since 1947, suffer from political repression, lack of development, and systemic corruption imposed by Islamabad".

The UKPNP has consistently opposed Pakistan's use of the region as a base for proxy wars and terrorism, which began in 1988 and continues to this day.

The party condemns discrimination against religious minorities across the globe, particularly in Pakistan, including attacks on Christians, forced conversions of minor Christian and Hindu girls, and the misuse of blasphemy laws.

"The UKPNP has raised these issues at international forums such as the United Nations Human Rights Council, the European Parliament, and the UK House of Commons and will continue its efforts", said a statement.

The delegation expressed deep gratitude to Pope Francis for granting them the opportunity to discuss the plight of their people.

They detailed the severe human rights abuses and ongoing suffering faced by innocent civilians in their regions, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

The delegation earnestly requested Pope Francis to use his influence to advocate for the protection and well-being of those affected by conflict, oppression, and discriminatory laws.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor