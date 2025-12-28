Afghan police arrest eight for drug production, smuggling

Kabul, Dec 28 Afghan police have arrested eight individuals on charges of production and smuggling of narcotics in the northern Jawzjan province, local media outlet Tolo News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, provincial police conducted targeted operations that led to the arrest of the suspects and the seizure of a significant quantity of illicit drugs, including hashish and heroin. The drugs were reportedly discovered at locations linked to the detained individuals.

The arrests are part of ongoing efforts by Afghan authorities to combat illegal production, trafficking, and distribution of narcotics across the country, Xinhua News Agency reported.

On December 21, provincial police headquarters stated that Afghan counter-narcotics police have destroyed a drug processing laboratory and arrested one suspect in connection with the case in the eastern Laghman province.

Acting on a tip-off, police carried out an operation in Mehtarlam district on December 20, where they uncovered a drug processing facility. A large quantity of materials and equipment used for heroin production was seized and destroyed at the site, the statement said.

On November 14, provincial police spokesman Nizamudin Omir said that Afghan police have arrested a suspected drug smuggler and confiscated illicit narcotics during an operation in the northern Takhar province.

According to the official, the suspect was detained while attempting to transport crystal methamphetamine and other chemicals used in heroin production to Taluqan, the provincial capital, where he allegedly planned to sell the materials.

The suspect has been placed in custody for further investigation, the spokesman added.

Afghanistan has intensified counter-narcotics measures in recent years, launching targeted operations against trafficking networks, clandestine laboratories, and illegal markets.

On November 9, provincial police spokesman Gul Mohammad Qudrat said that Afghan counter-narcotics forces had confiscated 170 kg of opium poppy and apprehended two suspected smugglers in the western Nimroz province.

The seizure took place during a targeted operation in the Zanjer Sharqi area along the Zaranj-Delaram highway, the official said.

