Afghan police warn of legal action against reckless driving

Faizabad (Afghanistan), July 20 The police of north Afghanistan's Badakhshan province on Saturday warned that local drivers will face legal action if they do not obey traffic laws.

A total of 13 people were killed and 36 others injured in road accidents in the province over the past month, the provincial police office said in a statement, adding that the deadly accidents occurred in Faizabad city, the provincial capital, and some districts of the province due to reckless driving on congested roads.

Earlier this week, 17 persons were killed with 34 others injured as a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in north Afghanistan's Baghlan province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Poor conditions on roads, reckless driving and lack of safety measures during travel, according to officials, are among the major causes of deadly road accidents in the war-ravaged Asian country.

--IANS

