Afghan Resistance Front proposes transitional govt to Taliban in Tehran talks

Afghanistan Resistance Front proposed the transitional government to the Taliban when the two sides met in Tehran on the sidelines of a meeting where the Kabul delegation held negotiations with the Iranian government.

The Islamic Emirate delegates visited Iran on Saturday and returned to Kabul on Monday.

The RF member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate team in return suggested that the Resistance Front leaders should return to Afghanistan--and the meeting ended with no tangible results, according to Tolo News.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who was leading the Islamic Emirate delegation in Iran, said they had good discussions with the Resistance Front's team.

"You can also come if you have any complaints. We will sit and talk about it," he said.

Four officials from the Islamic Emirate and five members of the Resistance Front participated in the negotiating teams.

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Economic Minister Din Mohammad Hanif, acting Industries and Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi, acting Deputy Minister for Borders and Tribal Affairs Haji Gul Mohammad were representing the Islamic Emirate in the negotiations.

Ismail Khan, Mawlawi Habibullah Hesam, Abdul Hafiz Mansoor, a member of the Resistance Front, Hesamuddin Shams, the former governor of Badghis, and Abdul Zahir Faiz Zada, the former governor of Ghor were members of the Resistance Front's negotiating team. Ismail Khan was leading this team, according to Tolo News.

It is not known whether the Islamic Emirate and the Resistance Front pledged to continue such meetings in the future, according to Tolo News.

Meanwhile, the delegation from Taliban and Iranian officials held a meeting to discuss political, economic, transit, security, and trade issues in Tehran.

( With inputs from ANI )

