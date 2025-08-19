Afghan women continue to face exclusion from education, jobs under Taliban rule: UN

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 19 : Four years into the current rule in Afghanistan, women remain excluded from government structures as well as the right to education and work, the UN Special Representative for Women in Afghanistan has said, Tolo News reported.

Susan Ferguson stressed that the continuation of this situation is harmful not only to women but to Afghanistan as a whole. She stated: "Regarding education and employment, women and girls are still barred from attending secondary schools, universities, and most jobs. This has destroyed the future of an entire generation of young Afghan girls. The exclusion of women not only harms them personally, but also damages families, communities, and the country as a whole."

According to UN findings, half of female employees in civil society organizations have lost their jobs this year due to reduced funding. Ferguson emphasized that Afghan women and girls are bearing the heaviest burden of declining international aid.

She added: "Half of female staff in civil society organizations have lost their jobs due to funding cuts. More than one-third of these organizations reported that if the current situation continues, their ability to reach women and girls will be severely reduced, limited, or completely halted."

The UN stressed that despite ongoing challenges, it remains committed to investing in organizations, businesses, and ensuring women's participation in international dialogues to safeguard their rights, Tolo News reported.

Women's rights activist Faryal Sayedzada told Tolo News: "The deprivation of Afghan girls and women from education will have negative consequences and will harm Afghanistan in the years to come. We hope that with the start of the new academic year, the Afghan government will prepare a procedure that allows Afghan girls to continue their education."

Human rights issues, especially women's right to education and employment, remain key points of contention between the international community and Afghanistan's interim government, frequently debated over the past four years.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan recently said that work is underway on this matter in order to obtain proper Sharia approval, Tolo News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor