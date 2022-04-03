Afghanistan: 10 people injured in blast at Kabul market
By ANI | Published: April 3, 2022 03:04 PM2022-04-03T15:04:24+5:302022-04-03T15:15:02+5:30
At least ten people were injured in an explosion that occurred at Kabul's market Sarai Shahzada on Sunday morning, a crowded market of money exchangers.
At least ten people were injured in an explosion that occurred at Kabul's market Sarai Shahzada on Sunday morning, a crowded market of money exchangers.
The blast was due to a hand grenade thrown into the market by a person who planned a robbery there, said the Ministry of Interior, adding that an investigation has started into the incident, reported Tolo News.
Zirak Zirak, a spokesman for Sarai Shahzada, told Tolo News that the explosion took place on the first floor of the market.
He said that many of those wounded are in critical condition.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app