Afghanistan: 3 dead, 7 injured in explosion at hotel in Khost province

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 : As many as three people died and seven others suffered injuries in an explosion at a hotel in Khost province of southeast Afghanistan on Monday, reported Khaama Press.

Mustaghfir Gurbaz, a police spokesperson in Khost said that the blast occurred at a city hotel which is often visited by Afghan nationals as well as refugees from North Waziristan

North Waziristan, a militant stronghold in Pakistan situated along the Afghanistan border.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and started investigating the incident.

Gurbaz added that the officers were actively involved to investigate to find out the cause of the explosion and the people behind it, Khaama Press reported.

People hailing from Pakistan’s Waziristan region were among those who suffered casualties, Khaama Press reported quoting the Khost media office.

Police have reported that the deceased and the injured individuals have been transported to the hospital. Additionally, the leadership of the provincial administration has issued directives to ensure that the injured receive appropriate and adequate medical care, Khaama Press reported.

While no details were provided regarding the Pakistani refugees’ lodging at the hotel where the explosion occurred.

Pakistani officials asserted that numerous Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders and fighters had taken shelter in Khost and across Afghanistan after the Taliban took over power in the country.

But the Taliban administration in Kabul has denied these allegations, affirming its commitment to preventing the exploitation of Afghanistan’s territory against others.

