Afghanistan: 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Fayzabad
By ANI | Published: March 8, 2022 08:29 PM2022-03-08T20:29:43+5:302022-03-08T20:40:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's capital Fayzabad, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Tuesday.
" Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-03-2022, 19:52:20 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 71.06, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 158km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
There are no reports of casualties or loss of property as of now. Further details are awaited.
