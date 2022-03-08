Afghanistan: 4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's capital Fayzabad, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Tuesday.

" Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-03-2022, 19:52:20 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 71.06, Depth: 150 Km ,Location: 158km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of property as of now. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

