Afghanistan: 4.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Kabul
By ANI | Published: February 13, 2022 12:34 AM2022-02-13T00:34:52+5:302022-02-14T00:05:13+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on late Saturday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 23:34:55 IST, Lat: 35.00 & Long: 70.92, Depth: 140 Km ,Location: 164km ENE of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.
There are no reports of casualties or loss of property as of now. Further details are awaited.
