Afghanistan-based TTP poses threat to Pakistan: UNSC report

The United Nations Security Council report has warned that Afghanistan-based Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) posed a threat to Pakistan.

TTP is focused on a long-term campaign against the Pakistani state with its several thousand fighters in Afghanistan, according to Dawn citing the 13th report of the UNSC Monitoring Team on Afghanistan.

According to the report, TTP constituted the largest component of foreign terrorist fighters in Afghanistan, with their number estimated to be several thousand.

"TTP has arguably benefited the most of all the foreign extremist groups in Afghanistan from the Taliban takeover. It has conducted numerous attacks and operations in Pakistan..." UN report said.

The UN Monitoring Team's earlier report had focused on the global threat posed by Al-Qaeda, and related groups as well as the one before that had also underlined increasing cross-border attacks by TTP from the Afghan soil as a result of the reunification of the terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Earlier, TTP was responsible for the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in which over 150 children were killed.

Separately, quoting information provided by a "Member State," the Monitoring Team report mentioned the presence of defunct Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Afghanistan. According to the publication, these details were not given in its several previous reports.

