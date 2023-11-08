Afghanistan: Bus explosion in Kabul kills 7, injures 20

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 8 : As many as seven people died and 20 others were injured in a bus explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul on Tuesday, the police said, Khaama Press reported.

As per Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran, the explosion took place in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul.Area known to be home to the marginalized Hazara Shia community.

The explosion occurred in a bus carrying civilian passengers in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul, resulting in the loss of seven lives and injuring 20 others, the Kabul police spokesman wrote on 'X', as per Khaama Press.

Zadran said that security personnel were present at the scene and had initiated an investigation into the incident.

Late in October, an explosion occurred in a sports club in the same neighbourhood. ISIS claimed responsibility for the same. Taliban authorities had confirmed four fatalities and seven injuries in the incident.

Earlier, at least 11 people were killed when an explosion occurred near a mosque in northern Afghanistan at a memorial service for the Taliban's provincial deputy governor, who died in an attack earlier this week, officials said, according to Al Jazeera.

The explosion happened during the memorial service for Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi, the deputy governor of Badakhshan who was killed in a car bombing on Tuesday.

A former Taliban police official was among those killed and more than 30 others were wounded in the explosion near Nabawi Mosque on Thursday, according to Abdul Nafi Takor, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the interior ministry.

