Afghstan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi on Wednesday urged international donor agencies to co-ordinate with the government in Kabul for better results over aid distribution.

Afghstan is facing multiple crises due to the freeze of its central bank assets and the suspension of international aid, according to Tolo News.

Hanafi said that humtarian aid must be distributed in coordination with the Islamic Emirate to the vulnerable people in Afghstan.

"The employees of the Islamic Emirate should also be involved in providing aid to the people in need across the country," he said.

"The international aid is not a permanent solution for poverty and countering starvation and for the economic crisis. We believe that the government and international community should boost up economic activities," he added.

The deputy special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and the humtarian coordinator for Afghstan said that the orgzation has provided humtarian aid to around 18 million Afghans in 2022, as noted by Tolo News.

Earlier, the Taliban have passed the first annual budget for "next fiscal year 140" without foreign aids amidst concerns over the brewing humtarian crisis in the strife-torn country after the US withdrawal.

( With inputs from ANI )

