Afghanistan: Four people killed, 10 others injured in two accidents in Balkh province

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 3 : Four people have been killed and 10 others were injured in two separate traffic accidents in the Balkh province of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported on Thursday.

The Taliban-appointed security commander of Balkh province on Wednesday said that the first accident occurred during lunchtime on Tuesday in the Burka area when a vehicle overturned. One woman died and three others are still in critical condition after the accident,he added.

In a separate accident on Wednesday, three people were killed and seven others were injured when another vehicle overturned in the Bagh-e Shamal area on the Balkh-Samangan Highway, according to Khaama Press report.

The people who died in the accident included a child. According to Taliban-appointed Balkh province officials, the primary reason behind traffic accidents is reckless driving.

The main reasons behind traffic accidents in Afghanistan include recklessness, inadequate road conditions, and non-compliance with traffic laws.

Earlier in September, one person died and another person was injured in a traffic accident in Afghanistan's Badghis province, Khaama Press reported citing Taliban-appointed provincial police.

Sadiqullah Sadiqi, the spokesperson for the Taliban-appointed security department of Badghis, said that the accident occurred in Qal'ah-e-Naw city. The accident occurred due to a collision between a motorcycle and a coaster-type motorbike, Khaama Press reported.

As per the news report, traffic accidents have witnessed a rise in various parts of Afghanistan in recent months. Previously, 10 family members were injured after a motorbike overturned in the "Sang-i Buridah" area.

Experts have stressed that several critical factors contribute to traffic accidents in the country. Reckless driving, excessive speeding, road defects, and failure to comply with traffic laws are among the primary reasons for the accident. These issues demonstrate the need for improved road safety measures and increased awareness about responsible driving practices in Afghanistan.

